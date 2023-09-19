iPhone 15 Models Feature New Setting to Strictly Prevent Charging Beyond 80%

All of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models feature a new battery health setting that prevents the devices from charging beyond 80% at all times when enabled, as confirmed by The Verge's Allison Johnson during a Q&A session today.



The new setting is separate from the pre-existing Optimized Battery Charging feature on iPhones, which intelligently delays charging past 80% until a more appropriate time by learning the device's daily charging routine. When the 80% hard limit is enabled, the iPhone will never charge past that point whatsoever.

On all iPhone 15 models, there are three options under Settings → Battery → Battery Health & Charging → Charging Optimization:

Optimized Battery Charging

80% Limit

None

As with Optimized Battery Charging, the 80% hard limit can improve an iPhone battery's lifespan by reducing the time that the battery is fully charged.

The new setting was previously discovered in iOS 17 code by software researcher Steve Moser.

Apple says all of the iPhone 15 models have the same battery life as iPhone 14 models. The devices launch this Friday.