Kuo: Apple Urgently Addressing iPhone 15 Pro Max Production Challenges to Boost Supply

Apple has urgently addressed production challenges related to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's upgraded Telephoto lens in order to boost supply of the device, according to research shared today by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom has been the most significant supply bottleneck for the device. In response, he said that Apple supplier Largan Precision has expanded its production lines for the tetraprism lens in order to meet strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is already facing November shipping estimates for some configurations on Apple's online store.

iPhone 15 Pro Max shipping estimates range from 3-4 weeks for some configurations to 6-7 weeks for others. Yesterday, Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro Max demand had outpaced iPhone 14 Pro Max demand during the same period last year.

In addition to the camera-related bottleneck, Kuo previously said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max entered mass production later than the other devices in the iPhone 15 series, which has presumably contributed to the device's lengthy shipping delays. In the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 with 256GB of storage.

All of the iPhone 15 models are now available to order and launch this Friday.