Kuo: Apple Urgently Addressing iPhone 15 Pro Max Production Challenges to Boost Supply
Apple has urgently addressed production challenges related to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's upgraded Telephoto lens in order to boost supply of the device, according to research shared today by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom has been the most significant supply bottleneck for the device. In response, he said that Apple supplier Largan Precision has expanded its production lines for the tetraprism lens in order to meet strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is already facing November shipping estimates for some configurations on Apple's online store.
iPhone 15 Pro Max shipping estimates range from 3-4 weeks for some configurations to 6-7 weeks for others. Yesterday, Kuo said iPhone 15 Pro Max demand had outpaced iPhone 14 Pro Max demand during the same period last year.
In addition to the camera-related bottleneck, Kuo previously said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max entered mass production later than the other devices in the iPhone 15 series, which has presumably contributed to the device's lengthy shipping delays. In the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 with 256GB of storage.
All of the iPhone 15 models are now available to order and launch this Friday.
Popular Stories
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and a wattage of 12.981Wh, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and a wattage of 12.70Wh. Battery capacities for the full...
Apple began accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max today, and shipping estimates for the devices on Apple's online store are already beginning to slip into November for many configurations. As of 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S., the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing up to a 6-7 week shipping estimate for some configurations on Apple's online store, while the iPhone ...
Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers. Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or...
Apple's new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a "completely standard" USB-C port without any restrictions on cables or accessories, according to Ars Technica's Andrew Cunningham. For previous iPhones with the Lightning connector, Apple limits the functionality of some cables and accessories that are not certified through its "Made for iPhone"...
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. The Apple Store app is typically the quickest way to get a pre-order in as it is often accessible before the website comes up. Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 40 countries and regions around the world, and those who used...
Top Rated Comments