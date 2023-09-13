Apple Releases iTunes for Windows Update With Support for iPhone 15 Models

by

Apple today released an iTunes 12.12.10 update for Windows users, and the new software adds both security improvements and support for new devices that include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

itunes for windows
iTunes for Windows is not updated on a regular basis, and this is the first new software release since May when Apple addressed a major security vulnerability.

Following the update, Windows users should be able to connect the new iPhone models to their PCs for device management purposes.

iTunes has been phased out on the Mac for several years now and it has been replaced with Finder and the TV app, but Apple has continued to keep the Windows version available.

iTunes for Windows can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store or from Apple's website.

Sorinut Avatar
Sorinut
25 minutes ago at 10:51 am

Funny typo. iTunes was replaced by TV, Podcasts and Music apps.
Syncing the iPhone is done via finder.
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
20 minutes ago at 10:56 am
I'm surprised the article doesn't mention the preview versions for Apple Music and Apple TV (plus a device management app) that came out for Windows 11 earlier this year. I'm also surprised there haven't been any updates on this since April. Given the importance of services revenue in Apple's earnings you'd think the company would be moving more quickly to put Apple Music on equal footing with services like Spotify for users in mixed iOS/Windows environments.
cheesygrin Avatar
cheesygrin
17 minutes ago at 10:59 am
iTunes for Windows needs some serious work. It’s an absolute mess, and for the many users with iPhones but not Macs, it’s an obstacle to using Apple Music instead of another streaming service, as well as managing their iPhones.

I’m currently between Macs (waiting on M3) and using a PC in the interim. I’m ok with Windows itself, but iTunes runs terribly.

Would have thought it was a perfect opportunity for Apple to show Windows users how well Apple can design software, but it’s not a great advert…
CygnusTC Avatar
CygnusTC
9 minutes ago at 11:06 am
I don't know two things that deserve each other more....crappy windows and crappy iTunes!
