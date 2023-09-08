MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 15 From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 512GB iPhone 15. GRID Studio is known for its Apple-themed works of art that are made from old, discarded Apple electronics that are disassembled so each individual component can be displayed.

grid studio grid 1
Each GRID piece is organized around the chassis of the device, with parts labeled and explanations provided so it's clear what's what. GRID Studio also includes interesting and relevant historical facts for added context.

There are a range different GRID Studio frames that feature iPhones, iPads, and iPods, with prices that start at $40 and go up based on the complexity of the piece.

GRID 1, one of GRID Studio's most popular options, showcases the first iPhone that Apple ever made. Priced at $400, it features all of the components that Apple used for the original ‌iPhone‌ back in 2007. The ‌‌iPhone‌‌'s shell is positioned next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components. GRID does not include the original batteries from the device, but replicas are added so the battery is not missing.

grid iPhone2G
The GRID 4s is another iconic device that's available at a special price to celebrate GRID Studio's 3rd anniversary. Right now, it's just $99, down from the original $170 price tag. The Grid 4s has around 40 components from the ‌iPhone‌ 4s, all of which are neatly arranged and labeled.

grid iPhone4s
This year is the 10th anniversary of the colorful ‌iPhone‌ 5c, so GRID Studio has created the $139 GRID iPhone 5C using the bright blue ‌iPhone‌ 5C from 2013. With its polycarbonate shell, rounded corners, and unique colors, the ‌iPhone‌ 5C stands out from all other iPhones Apple has designed, and it was only sold for a short period before it was replaced.

grid iPhone5C
For those looking for something unique, the $400 GRID iPod U2 features the coveted black and red iPod from 2004. It came preloaded with U2 content, and it is appealing to iPod fans and U2 fans alike. The GRID iPod U2 features the iconic click wheel, the black chassis of the iPod, and quotes from both Bono and Steve Jobs.

grid ipod u2
Along with deconstructed device art, GRID Studio has also recently gotten into t-shirts, and the $40 rainbow-colored GRID Hello T-Shirt is sure to be a favorite of any Apple fan. The classic hello script is created using tons of different device icons in various colors, so it is both colorful and visually interesting.

grid hello t shirt
From September 8 to September 10, GRID Studio is having a $99 sale on the GRID 4s for its anniversary, plus there's a 15 percent discount available on all other products with promo code T15.

GRID Studio will be providing one lucky MacRumors reader with a 512GB ‌iPhone 15‌ following Apple's event. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

GRID Studio Giveaway
The contest will run from today (September 8) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 15. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after September 15 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

