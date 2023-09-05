DoorDash Working on Live Activities Support Ahead of Dynamic Island Expanding to All iPhone 15 Models

by

The latest version of the DoorDash app for iPhone contains code-level references to Live Activities, according to software researcher @aaronp613, suggesting that the app will soon widely support the feature. DoorDash already had a Live Activities toggle visible in the Settings app for a few months, but the feature does not appear to be functional yet.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple
Live Activities allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events right on the Lock Screen on any iPhone model compatible with iOS 16, and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models set to be announced on Tuesday, September 12.

Uber Eats Dynmic Island Feeature Sans Text
For the DoorDash app, Live Activities will enable users to more easily track the status of their food delivery order and the ETA at a glance. DoorDash competitor Uber Eats rolled out support for the feature worldwide in May.

Other popular apps that support Live Activities include the NBA and MLB apps for basketball and baseball games, Flighty for flight tracking, Citymapper for public transit, ParkMobile for parking, and CARROT Weather for weather forecasts. Google Maps also continues to work on Live Activities support after promising to offer the feature.

Top Rated Comments

Heat_Fan89 Avatar
Heat_Fan89
27 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Good gosh, are people that lazy that they can't get their butts off the sofa and go get their own fast food or go to the supermarket? :eek:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zach-coleman Avatar
zach-coleman
22 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Finally support for this very cool feature is broadening. Its my favorite feature of iOS 16 besides the Lock Screen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
20 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Makes sense, as more iPhone come equipped with Dynamic Island, more interest from developers to take advantage of it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

