DoorDash Working on Live Activities Support Ahead of Dynamic Island Expanding to All iPhone 15 Models

The latest version of the DoorDash app for iPhone contains code-level references to Live Activities, according to software researcher @aaronp613, suggesting that the app will soon widely support the feature. DoorDash already had a Live Activities toggle visible in the Settings app for a few months, but the feature does not appear to be functional yet.



Live Activities allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events right on the Lock Screen on any iPhone model compatible with iOS 16, and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models set to be announced on Tuesday, September 12.



For the DoorDash app, Live Activities will enable users to more easily track the status of their food delivery order and the ETA at a glance. DoorDash competitor Uber Eats rolled out support for the feature worldwide in May.

Other popular apps that support Live Activities include the NBA and MLB apps for basketball and baseball games, Flighty for flight tracking, Citymapper for public transit, ParkMobile for parking, and CARROT Weather for weather forecasts. Google Maps also continues to work on Live Activities support after promising to offer the feature.