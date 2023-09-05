2023 Mac Studio Listed on Apple's Refurbished Store, Not in Stock Yet

Apple recently added 2023 Mac Studio models to its online refurbished store in the U.S., but they are not in stock yet. Configurations will be available with the M2 Max chip or the M2 Ultra chip, and multiple RAM and storage capacities.



Apple released the second-generation Mac Studio at WWDC in June. The refurbished models will be discounted by approximately 15% compared to brand new models, according to the store listings, spotted by MacRumors reader Ryan Gregg. It's unclear when orders will begin, but availability will likely begin over the coming weeks.

In addition to faster chips, the 2023 Mac Studio gained support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to an 8K external display, and high-impedance headphones.

Apple tests, inspects, cleans, and repackages all refurbished Macs to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition, and Apple's refurbished products are covered by a one-year limited warranty and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

Other products listed on Apple's refurbished store but not in stock yet include the second-generation HomePod and the second-generation AirPods Pro.