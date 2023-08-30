iPhone 15 Dummy Models Showcase New Design and Color Options

by

Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images displaying a selection of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models, providing a closer look at the design of the upcoming devices.

iphone 15 dummy models dickson
The pictures showcase the design of the ‌iPhone 15‌ in five different color options, corroborating a range of other reports from over the past year. As rumored, the device's aluminum frame has noticeably softer edges and clearly shows a USB-C port.

Apple is seemingly opting for a more muted, desaturated color palette for the ‌iPhone 15‌ models this year. The latest reports suggest that the device will come in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green, but several other colors have been rumored in recent weeks.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, on the other hand, are widely expected to come in silver, gray, black, and blue – with no gold option available for the first time since the iPhone X. Other than the slightly more rounded frame and the switch from stainless steel to titanium, no other fundamental visual changes are expected for this year's new high-end ‌iPhone‌ models.

The entire ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup is expected to be announced at Apple's "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, September 12, with launch likely to proceed the following week. Key features for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ are expected to include an Action Button and the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected to sport a 48-megapixel camera and the Dynamic Island.

