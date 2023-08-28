Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max to Account for 35–40% of New iPhone Shipments

Apple is aiming for the highest-end iPhone 15 Pro Max to account for roughly 35–40% of initial shipments for the iPhone 15 series when it launches next month, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That would give Apple's most expensive model the highest share among the four models in the lineup, with Apple planning for Pro Max shipments to be 10–20% higher than for the iPhone 14 Pro Max last year.



One of the main features pushing users toward the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is expected to be the periscope lens camera, which will allow for higher optical zoom of 5x–6x compared to the 3x optical zoom available in the current models. The new periscope lens camera will be exclusive to the Pro Max model this year before expanding to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro next year.

iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most expensive iPhone, accounts for 35–40% of iPhone 15 series shipments, the highest share. iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments in 2H24 also grew 10–20% YoY compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same period. It means Apple is optimistic about the selling point of the periscope, which is only available in iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The staged rollout to the Pro lineup will allow Apple and its exclusive supplier of periscope lenses, Largan, to start with production of 15–20 million iPhone units equipped with the component this year before growing by 70–80% to around 30 million next year.

Kuo notes that the periscope lens costs about three to four times more than a traditional high-end lens, meaning Largan will benefit significantly from its partnership with Apple to provide the component. The new lens for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max and other improvements could see Apple increase the cost of the Pro models by at least $100 compared to the current lineup.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup will be debuting in just a few weeks, with rumors pointing to an event on Tuesday, September 12. Pre-orders should begin a few days later, with a launch following on Friday, September 22.

Some rumors had indicated the Pro Max model could see a delayed launch by a few weeks, but Kuo reported earlier today that mass shipments of that model are beginning this week, so while there may be some early supply constraints, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is likely to become available alongside the rest of the new lineup.