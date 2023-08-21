Tesla App Update Adds Over 20 Apple Shortcuts Actions
The Tesla app for iOS gains official support for Apple Shortcuts with its latest update, version 4.24.
The update to the Tesla app brings support for over 20 Shortcuts actions, allowing users to get quick access to many of their vehicle's functions, issue commands with Siri, create automations, and combine actions into complex workflows. For example, users can simply command Siri to lock their vehicle and set up an automation to turn on the climate control at a specific time every day under certain conditions. The full list of the Shortcuts actions that the Tesla app now supports (via Not a Tesla App) is as follows:
- Bioweapon Defense Mode
- Camp Mode
- Defrost
- Dog Mode
- Precondition Vehicle
- Set Seat Heater (seat position and heat level)
- Set Temperature (choose climate temperature)
- Vent Windows
- Set Media Volume
- Emissions Test
- Close All Windows
- Flash Lights
- Honk Horn
- Lock/Unlock
- Open Frunk
- Open/Close Charge Port
- Open/Close Door (Model X)
- Open/Close Rear Trunk
- Sentry Mode
- Set Charge Limit
- Start/Stop Charging
Each of the actions are automatically added to the Shortcuts app so users can access them with a tap, via a widget, or a Siri command, without needing to create them. Version 4.24 of the Tesla app is available now.
