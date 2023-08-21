Tesla App Update Adds Over 20 Apple Shortcuts Actions

The Tesla app for iOS gains official support for Apple Shortcuts with its latest update, version 4.24.



The update to the Tesla app brings support for over 20 Shortcuts actions, allowing users to get quick access to many of their vehicle's functions, issue commands with Siri, create automations, and combine actions into complex workflows. For example, users can simply command ‌Siri‌ to lock their vehicle and set up an automation to turn on the climate control at a specific time every day under certain conditions. The full list of the Shortcuts actions that the Tesla app now supports (via Not a Tesla App) is as follows:



Bioweapon Defense Mode

Camp Mode

Defrost

Dog Mode

Precondition Vehicle

Set Seat Heater (seat position and heat level)

Set Temperature (choose climate temperature)

Vent Windows

Set Media Volume

Emissions Test

Close All Windows

Flash Lights

Honk Horn

Lock/Unlock

Open Frunk

Open/Close Charge Port

Open/Close Door (Model X)

Open/Close Rear Trunk

Sentry Mode

Set Charge Limit

Start/Stop Charging

Each of the actions are automatically added to the Shortcuts app so users can access them with a tap, via a widget, or a ‌Siri‌ command, without needing to create them. Version 4.24 of the Tesla app is available now.