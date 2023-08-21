'A19' and 'M5' Chips Discovered on Apple Backend Server

References to what are believed to be the "A19" and "M5" Apple silicon chips have been discovered in official Apple code.

Apple Silicon Teal Feature
The references, found by Twitter user "@_orangera1n," indicate the existence of a large number of unreleased Apple chips. Following the trends of Apple's chip identifiers, the latest discoveries are believed to correspond to the "A19," "M5 Pro," "M5 Max," and "M5 Ultra" chips, suggesting that work on these processors is underway.

Apple's Tatsu Signing Server (TSS) verifies firmware files by issuing unique certificates called APTickets, which contain specific details, with no third-party logs. In an effort to identify unreleased ApChipIDs, TSS requests were made for every possible identifier. Those that did not return an invalid identifier seemingly point to an unreleased chip.

Among the discovered ApChipIDs, the identifier 0x8130 is believed to correspond to the A19, while 0x6050, 0x6051, and 0x6052 are believed to represent the M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra, respectively. This inference is made based on the logical sequence and patterns of previously released chips.

Assuming that Apple continues to release new iPhone models every year, the A19 could debut in 2025's ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro models. For now, Apple's first 3nm chip, the A17 Bionic, is believed to be just weeks away from announcement in the iPhone 15 Pro models, sporting major performance and efficiency improvements over all of the Apple silicon chips from recent years that are based on TSMC's 5nm process.

macvicta
macvicta
17 minutes ago at 06:07 am

This means the A18 is already finished and could have been added to the Iphone 15 pro series if apple wanted to
It means nothing of the sort.
surfzen21
surfzen21
16 minutes ago at 06:08 am
That settles it for me.

I will no longer get an M3 computer. I will wait for the M5. ?
Apple Knowledge Navigator
Apple Knowledge Navigator
14 minutes ago at 06:10 am
M5? It’s M6 or nothing for me.
gpat
gpat
4 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Are we sure that they didn't hack into a BMW server by mistake?
CatalinApple
CatalinApple
2 minutes ago at 06:21 am

Maybe they are already working on M6 and M7. ? I wouldn't be surprised if Apple works in advance on the next 3-4 generations of chips.
