New iPhone Starts Production Outside China Prior to Announcement for First Time
Apple supplier Foxconn is starting production of the iPhone 15 in India, the first time that a new iPhone has been made outside China prior to its announcement, Bloomberg reports.
The devices are to be manufactured at a Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The facility is preparing to deliver devices just weeks after they begin shipping from factories in China, narrowing the gap between manufacturing operations in India and China even further. Prior to the release of the iPhone 14, iPhones made in India lagged operations in China by around six to nine months.
This is the first time that a new iPhone model has started mass production in India before it has been announced by Apple. Last year's iPhone 14 models started production in India in late September.
The scale of iPhone 15 production in India apparently depends on the availability of imported components and and the ramp-up of production lines. Pegatron and Wistron factories are also due to soon come on stream to assemble the iPhone 15.
In addition, DigiTimes today reports that Foxconn plans to manufacture AirPods in India by the end of 2024 at its facility near Hyderabad, Telangana.
Manufacturing in India is a key part of Apple's plan to diversify its supply chain away from concentration in China. Apple reportedly plans to produce 25% of all iPhones in India by 2025, with other products such as the iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods set to follow.
Popular Stories
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In their latest tweet, Unknownz21 ...
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
iPhone owners who signed up to receive a payment under Apple's "batterygate" iPhone throttling lawsuit settlement should soon be receiving their payments. As noted by The Mercury News, the judge overseeing the lawsuit has thrown out an appeal from two iPhone owners who were attempting to object to the settlement, clearing the way for the payments to be sent out. Apple in 2020 agreed to pay...