Apple Expected to Move 25% of All iPhone Production to India by 2025

Apple will move 25% of its entire iPhone production line to India by 2025 as it looks to diversify its supply chain, JP Morgan analysts said (via Reuters).



Apple currently produces some ‌iPhone‌ models in India, including the iPhone 13 and soon the iPhone 14. Apple's supply chain remains highly concentrated in China, but the company has made efforts to move suppliers and production lines elsewhere.

JP Morgan analysts believe that by late 2022, 5% of ‌iPhone 14‌ production will be moved to India, with a significant shift taking place three years later. In addition to moving 25% of ‌iPhone‌ production to India by 2025, the analysts expect Apple to move 25% of other product lines to the country, including AirPods, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad.

Apple suppliers, including Foxconn, have invested heavily in India with supply chain infrastructure, factories, and training, for the last several years. Apple is expected to begin production of ‌iPhone 14‌ models in India in the coming weeks, but the company's high priority on secrecy has reportedly complicated plans.