Apple Doesn't Have to Change App Store Rules Yet, Rules Supreme Court in Ongoing Epic Dispute

by

Apple does not need to change its "anti-steering" App Store rules while its legal dispute with Epic Games continues to play out, the U.S. Supreme Court decided today. Apple can maintain the ‌App Store‌ rules as is while the Supreme Court considers its appeal, according to Bloomberg Law.

iOS App Store General Feature JoeBlue
Apple's anti-steering rules prevent developers from directing customers to make purchases for digital goods outside of the ‌App Store‌. In the Epic vs. Apple case that started in 2020, the judge decided that Apple should change its ‌App Store‌ rules to allow developers to direct customers to purchasing mechanisms outside of the ‌App Store‌, which paves the way for alternate payment methods.

Since 2021, Apple has been able to delay implementing changes pending various appeals. In April 2023, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the original court and kept the ‌‌App Store‌‌ rule change mandate in place. Apple then decided to request that the Supreme Court hear the case.

The appeals court gave Apple 90 days to make a filing with the Supreme Court, and said at that time that Apple did not need to change the rules until the Supreme Court made a decision on whether to hear the case.

Apple has not yet filed with the Supreme Court, but ‌Epic Games‌ made an emergency appeal with U.S. Supreme Court Judge Elena Kagan to ask that Apple be forced to implement the anti-steering rule changes immediately. Kagan ruled against Epic, in yet another major blow to the gaming company.

As a result, Apple can continue to temporarily avoid tweaking the ‌App Store‌ rules. Apple still needs to file its Supreme Court appeal, and the Supreme Court could decide not to hear the case. If that happens, the rule change will need to be implemented right away as the appeals court decision will stand.

Apple has argued that changing the ‌App Store‌ rules will "upset the careful balance between developers and customers provided by the ‌‌‌‌‌‌App Store‌‌‌‌‌‌," causing irreparable harm to Apple and consumers.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: App Store, Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Front Perspective Feature

Apple's iPhone 15 Event Expected September 12 or 13, Launch on September 22

Sunday August 6, 2023 6:35 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Read Full Article271 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Come With 2TB Storage Option, Claims Rumor

Monday August 7, 2023 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models will be available with a new 2TB maximum storage option, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean Naver blog, a supplier source has confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available with double the maximum storage capacity as the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, MacRumors...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Images of Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Parts Leak Online

Tuesday August 8, 2023 2:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector ports have today been leaked online, in yet another indication that Apple is this year preparing to make the switch from Lightning to the USB-C charging standard. The consolidated images below, shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly show the USB-C connector ports attached to the flexible PCB component...
Read Full Article245 comments
top stories 5aug2023

Top Stories: New Apple Watch Ultra, AirTag, and iPad Rumors

Saturday August 5, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Read Full Article8 comments
Turntable two

10 Hidden Easter Eggs in macOS

Monday August 7, 2023 10:58 am PDT by
In computing lore, an Easter egg typically refers to a secret message, image, or feature intentionally left in software, often (but not always) hidden in plain sight. Since the 1970s, programmers have used them to credit unheralded developers, reference pop culture, sneak games into productivity apps, and generally inject a little bit of humanity into their code. Subscribe to the MacRumors ...
Read Full Article70 comments
m3 feature black

Apple Testing M3 Max Chip With 16-Core CPU and 40-Core GPU

Monday August 7, 2023 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple is testing the next-generation M3 Max chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Apple silicon chip will be a replacement for the M2 Max, and it is set to be used in new MacBook Pro models next year. Signs of the chip were found by a third-party Mac developer in test logs, and it appears to feature a 40-core GPU and a 16-core CPU with 12 high performance cores and four efficiency...
Read Full Article265 comments