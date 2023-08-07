Apple Pay Launches in Vietnam, Coming Soon to Chile
Apple Pay today became available for use in Vietnam, which means Apple users with a debit or credit card from a participating bank can add those cards to the Wallet app for Apple Pay purchases.
Rumors about Apple Pay coming to Vietnam first surfaced in July, and several banks have been working on support for the payments service. With Apple Pay, iPhone and Apple Watch owners in Vietnam can make contactless payments at retail locations where the functionality is supported. Techcombank plans to support Apple Pay, based on a leaked support website.
Apple Pay will be available at WinMart, Phuc Long, Starbucks, McDonald's, Highlands Coffee, CGV Cinemas, and more. Payment through QR code is popular in Vietnam, so it will be curious to see how Apple Pay ends up competing.
Apple has been working to expand the availability of Apple Pay since it first launched in 2014. Apple Pay can be used in more than 75 countries at the current time, and it is expected to continue to launch in new countries as Apple establishes new deals.
Chile is expected to get access to Apple Pay starting tomorrow after two years of discussion and negotiations.
Popular Stories
We're just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it's far from the only product in Apple's pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more. We also took a glance at some iOS 17 features you might have missed while we look ahead to what we might see with fourth-generation AirPods, so read on for all...
Apple's iPhone 16 series next year will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup, following similar adoption in this year's standard iPhone 15 models, according to 底並恢復成長與產品組合快速改善-sonys-capacity-will-remain-dd387a74afe">Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year's lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens...
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be "basically unchanged" compared to the current model other than a performance improvement, according to Weibo leaker "Instant Digital." In a post shared earlier today, the Weibo user corroborated other reports that the Apple Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade. The refresh will apparently focus on updating the cores within the device's S-series chip,...
Apple's annual iPhone event is expected to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. With Apple's usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, and a launch would come one week later on September 22. Apple...
Top Rated Comments