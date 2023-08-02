Belkin Launches New 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad

Belkin today announced the launch of a new accessory in its BoostCharge Pro lineup, debuting a 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe integration.



Priced at $80, the ‌MagSafe‌ Charging Pad has a ‌MagSafe‌ puck for charging a compatible iPhone at up to 15W. iPhones have supported ‌MagSafe‌ since the iPhone 12, and all models will work with 15W charging with the exception of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which max out at 12W.

There is also a charging space for the AirPods that delivers up to 5W of power. There is no Apple Watch charging available with the new BoostCharge Pro, and because this is a flat charger, it is not compatible with the StandBy mode coming to the ‌iPhone‌ in iOS 17.

The AirPods charging station can also be used to charge other Qi-based devices such as an additional ‌iPhone‌, albeit at a slower speed than ‌MagSafe‌. The 2-in-1 Charging Pad is available in either black or white, and it has a slim design that is ideal for travel.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can be purchased from the Belkin website for $80.