Belkin Launches New 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad
Belkin today announced the launch of a new accessory in its BoostCharge Pro lineup, debuting a 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe integration.
Priced at $80, the MagSafe Charging Pad has a MagSafe puck for charging a compatible iPhone at up to 15W. iPhones have supported MagSafe since the iPhone 12, and all models will work with 15W charging with the exception of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which max out at 12W.
There is also a charging space for the AirPods that delivers up to 5W of power. There is no Apple Watch charging available with the new BoostCharge Pro, and because this is a flat charger, it is not compatible with the StandBy mode coming to the iPhone in iOS 17.
The AirPods charging station can also be used to charge other Qi-based devices such as an additional iPhone, albeit at a slower speed than MagSafe. The 2-in-1 Charging Pad is available in either black or white, and it has a slim design that is ideal for travel.
The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can be purchased from the Belkin website for $80.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.
Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its launch. The second beta comes a little over two weeks after the first beta. The second public beta features the same content that's in the fourth developer beta released last week, although Apple has also seeded a revised version of that developer beta...
The next iPhone launch is rapidly approaching, and rumors are continuing to fly about what to expect for the next-generation models. Plus, we're expecting some fresh Mac updates not too long after that.
This week also saw the fourth betas of iOS 17 and related operating system updates as Apple works toward an official release alongside the new iPhones in September, while developers will soon ...
Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a redesigned chassis that makes the devices "easier to repair," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
This change could result in the iPhone 15 Pro models having removable back glass. With the chassis redesign, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus became the first iPhone...