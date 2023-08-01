Apple Launches 'Pay the Apple Way' Advertising Campaign

Apple recently launched a new advertising campaign to promote its Apple Pay payment method, using the "Pay the Apple Way" slogan on billboards, social networks, and more.
The "Pay the Apple Way" messaging is meant to demonstrate the ease of using an iPhone or Apple Watch to make a purchase without the need to pull out a card from a wallet. Apple highlights the simplicity and speed of Apple Pay, as well as the built-in security.
Apple has installed billboards in the United States and the UK, which is where it is promoting Apple Pay. Apple plans to debut a dynamic and immersive experience using prominent street billboards and mall placements. Apple customers in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dallas, and Atlanta will see the ads.
There are four videos that go along with the campaign that show the ease of use of using Apple Pay, and Apple plans to show these on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and other social networks. For TikTok specifically, Apple has teamed up with TikTok creators. Each personality will answer the question "Can I [blank] with Apple Pay?" to spark dialogue about the uses of contactless payments.
The advertising campaign is already live, with the ads appearing in cities and on social media networks. Apple Pay is one of the most widely used contactless payment methods, and Apple says it is accepted by more than 85 percent of retailers in the United States.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.
Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
The next iPhone launch is rapidly approaching, and rumors are continuing to fly about what to expect for the next-generation models. Plus, we're expecting some fresh Mac updates not too long after that.
This week also saw the fourth betas of iOS 17 and related operating system updates as Apple works toward an official release alongside the new iPhones in September, while developers will soon ...
Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a redesigned chassis that makes the devices "easier to repair," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
This change could result in the iPhone 15 Pro models having removable back glass. With the chassis redesign, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus became the first iPhone...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models, according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. Long said this information is based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia.
In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the...
Top Rated Comments
Pretty much the same experience for me.
Travelling in Europe, South America has been smooth as butter only using my iPhone.
Africa? Not so much… USA? Also, not so much.
Here in the UK the only time I need cash is for my monthly haircut, A3 colour photocopies at the library and… buying The Big Issue. Most days I only leave the house with my keys and iPhone. Oh and headphones! ?
This is when tech companies figure out that skimming a % off every transaction amounts to really big money for doing nothing which has created giants like visa, mastercard, amex. Big tech is in on the scheme now. Started with paypal but followed by google, apple, and soon x.