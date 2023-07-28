Best Apple Deals of the Week: Lowest Prices of the Year Hit AirTag 4-Pack ($84.99), MagSafe Charger ($28.99), and More Apple Accessories

by

This week we saw a group of Apple's first party accessories hit solid discounts on Amazon and Woot, including the year's best prices on the MagSafe Charger and AirTag 4-Pack. You'll also find low prices on the M1 MacBook Air, 10.9-inch iPad, and Anker products.

Apple Accessories

airtag green

  • What's the deal? Save on Apple's first party accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
MagSafe Charger for $28.99

$15 OFF
MagSafe Battery Pack for $84.00

$14 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.00

This week saw a big focus on solid discounts on Apple's first party accessory lineup, and all of these sales are still available. At Woot, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $28.99, down from $39.00, which is the best price of the year so far.

At Amazon, the MagSafe Battery Pack is available for $84.00 ($15 off), the Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $89.00 ($40 off), and the AirTag 4-Pack is down to $84.99 ($14 off).

MacBook Air

macbook air green

  • What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$249 OFF
M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

One of the best deals we tracked during Prime Day returned this week, with Amazon offering the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.00. You can still get this notebook in all three colors on Amazon.

iPad

ipad green 2

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

All four colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad are available at the all-time low price of $399.00 on Amazon, down from $449.00. Only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is matching its all-time low price, although you can find some solid discounts on cellular models as well.

Anker

anker green

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off Eufy's SmartDrop Package Box and more deals
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
Eufy SmartDrop Package Box for $199.99

Anker this week emerged with a new set of discounts on Amazon and on its own website, including a return of the best-ever price on the Eufy SmartDrop Package Box at $199.99, down from $399.99. We've listed a few other deals below, but be sure to visit our original post to browse the full list of Anker accessories on sale, including USB-C chargers, portable batteries, and more.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

