Best Apple Deals of the Week: Lowest Prices of the Year Hit AirTag 4-Pack ($84.99), MagSafe Charger ($28.99), and More Apple Accessories

This week we saw a group of Apple's first party accessories hit solid discounts on Amazon and Woot, including the year's best prices on the MagSafe Charger and AirTag 4-Pack. You'll also find low prices on the M1 MacBook Air, 10.9-inch iPad, and Anker products.

Apple Accessories

What's the deal? Save on Apple's first party accessories

Save on Apple's first party accessories Where can I get it? Amazon and Woot

Amazon and Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week saw a big focus on solid discounts on Apple's first party accessory lineup, and all of these sales are still available. At Woot, you can get the MagSafe Charger for $28.99, down from $39.00, which is the best price of the year so far.

At Amazon, the MagSafe Battery Pack is available for $84.00 ($15 off), the Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $89.00 ($40 off), and the AirTag 4-Pack is down to $84.99 ($14 off).



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air

Take $249 off M1 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the best deals we tracked during Prime Day returned this week, with Amazon offering the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.00. You can still get this notebook in all three colors on Amazon.



iPad

What's the deal? Take $50 off 10th gen iPad

Take $50 off 10th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

All four colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad are available at the all-time low price of $399.00 on Amazon, down from $449.00. Only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is matching its all-time low price, although you can find some solid discounts on cellular models as well.



Anker

What's the deal? Take $200 off Eufy's SmartDrop Package Box and more deals

Take $200 off Eufy's SmartDrop Package Box and more deals Where can I get it? Amazon and Anker

Amazon and Anker Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker this week emerged with a new set of discounts on Amazon and on its own website, including a return of the best-ever price on the Eufy SmartDrop Package Box at $199.99, down from $399.99. We've listed a few other deals below, but be sure to visit our original post to browse the full list of Anker accessories on sale, including USB-C chargers, portable batteries, and more.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.