Deals: Apple's 10th Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price of $399 ($50 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 10.9-inch iPad has returned to its all-time low price of $399.00 on Amazon, down from $449.00. The last time we tracked this record low price was during Prime Day, and right now Amazon has all four colors on sale.

In terms of delivery dates, the fastest option arrives on August 3, so there is about a week-long delay on these tablets. As of writing, only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is matching its all-time low price, although you can find some solid discounts on cellular models.

This iPad launched in October 2022 with a complete redesign, larger display, USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel camera, and more. It's sold alongside the 9th generation iPad, which retains the Home Button and a large bezel design, and is generally sold for much cheaper ($279.00 right now on Amazon).

