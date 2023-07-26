Deals: Anker's Latest Sales Include $200 Off the Eufy SmartDrop Package Box, Plus More Discounts on Charging Accessories

Anker is back this week with a fresh collection of discounts on both Amazon and on Anker's own website. A highlight this time around is the Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box, which is down to $199.99 on Amazon, from $399.99.

The SmartDrop Package Box lets you secure your deliveries from thieves and notifies you when a new package has been placed inside. Today's price is a match of the previous all-time low price, which we haven't tracked for a few months now.

Besides the SmartDrop Package Box there are a few other Anker accessories on sale today, both on Amazon and on Anker's website. On the Anker website, you'll find both individual deals on charging accessories as well as a few bundle offers.

Shoppers should note that for both websites, most of the deals below will require you to clip an on-page coupon. On Amazon, you can do this by simply clicking the box near the green text under the price of the accessory, and then you'll see the price at checkout. On Anker, you can hit the "copy code" button then proceed to "buy now" in order to get the discount.



Cables and Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Hubs and Charging Stations

Bluetooth Speakers

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus - $149.99 with on-page coupon, down from $179.99

