Deals: Record Low Prices Hit M1 MacBook Air ($749.99) and M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro ($1,099.00)

A pair of discounts emerged on Amazon today, offering up to $249 off Apple's M1 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro.
MacBook Air
Starting with the MacBook Air, the all-time low Prime Day price on the M1 model has returned today on Amazon. You can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99 in all three colors, down from $999.00. The fastest delivery option has the notebook arriving on July 29, and free delivery is estimated for August 1.
This remains the best price we have ever tracked on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, making it the cheapest option out of all the MacBooks that Apple currently sells. No coupon code is required this time around.
There are many internal and external differences between the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and the newer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air models, but as an entry-level computer the M1 device should work great for common tasks, especially at this all-time low pricing. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.
MacBook Pro
If you're on the hunt for a cheap MacBook Pro, there is also a sale on the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon. You can get the 256GB model for $1,099.00 in Silver and Space Gray, down from $1,299.00.
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action.
What is My Photo Stream?
Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes.
The macOS Ventura 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Apple has released the fourth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 software release to developers for testing purposes, and like almost all new betas, the operating system brings a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the software ahead of launch. Here's everything new that we've found so far in the fourth beta of iOS 17.
NameDrop Toggle
In the AirDrop menu in Settings, Apple has...
Recent rumors have suggested that Goldman Sachs is aiming to end its financial partnership with Apple, and The Information today shared a new report on what went wrong and why the relationship between the two companies fell apart.
Goldman Sachs is Apple's partner on the Apple Card, the Apple Savings account that is open to Apple Card users, and Apple Pay Later, Apple's buy now, pay later...
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time...
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News.
iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
The iPhone 15 lineup will feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture before Apple expands the technology with next year's iPhone 16 models, according to a recent claim from the Twitter user "RGcloudS."
The upgrade will apparently make the iPhone 15 series the first global smartphones with a hybrid lens design, since existing devices with this technology from the likes of...