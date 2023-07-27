Deals: Record Low Prices Hit M1 MacBook Air ($749.99) and M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro ($1,099.00)

A pair of discounts emerged on Amazon today, offering up to $249 off Apple's M1 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro.



MacBook Air

Starting with the MacBook Air, the all-time low Prime Day price on the M1 model has returned today on Amazon. You can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99 in all three colors, down from $999.00. The fastest delivery option has the notebook arriving on July 29, and free delivery is estimated for August 1.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This remains the best price we have ever tracked on the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, making it the cheapest option out of all the MacBooks that Apple currently sells. No coupon code is required this time around.

There are many internal and external differences between the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and the newer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air models, but as an entry-level computer the M1 device should work great for common tasks, especially at this all-time low pricing. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.



MacBook Pro

If you're on the hunt for a cheap MacBook Pro, there is also a sale on the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon. You can get the 256GB model for $1,099.00 in Silver and Space Gray, down from $1,299.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.