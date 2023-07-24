Deals: Get the MagSafe Battery Pack for $84 and Apple Pencil 2 for $89

Today we're tracking a pair of deals on popular Apple accessories including the MagSafe Battery Pack and Apple Pencil 2. You'll find both of these sales on Amazon, with delivery estimated between July 25 and July 29 for most orders placed in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the MagSafe Battery Pack, this is available for $84.00, down from $99.00. We haven't tracked a decent deal on this accessory in a few months, making this a great opportunity for anyone who's been waiting for a markdown. Overall, this is a second-best price.

The Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $89.00, down from $129.00. This is a match of the deal price we tracked over Prime Day earlier in the month.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.