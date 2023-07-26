15-Inch MacBook Air Demand Reportedly 'Weaker Than Expected' So Far

by

Initial customer demand for the new 15-inch MacBook Air has been "weaker than expected," according to a DigiTimes report citing sources within Apple's supply chain. The report claims that 15-inch MacBook Air shipment volume in July has been 50% less than originally estimated amid a broader downturn in the notebook market.

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Blue
As a result of this "poor start," the report claims that some Apple suppliers have requested a reduction in 15-inch MacBook Air shipments.

Launched at WWDC last month, the 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 and has the same design and M2 chip as the 13-inch model, but with a larger display and two extra speakers. It is the first time that Apple has offered a 15-inch display for the MacBook Air, which was previously only available in 13-inch and discontinued 11-inch size options.

It's unclear if 15-inch MacBook Air demand has met Apple's own internal expectations so far. Apple is set to report its third quarter earnings results on August 3, and it may share some comments about the laptop then. Other new Macs launched during the quarter included spec-bumped Mac Studio and Mac Pro models.

The report claims that the MacBook supply chain can look forward to the "upcoming announcement" of a new MacBook Pro, without providing any additional details. The publication previously claimed that Apple plans to release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip later this year. The M3 chip is widely expected to be fabricated with TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements compared to the 5nm-based M2 chip in the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Top Rated Comments

Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
25 minutes ago at 06:36 am
This info is from DigiTimes, so I expect an article directly contradicting it within the week.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
a m u n Avatar
a m u n
24 minutes ago at 06:37 am
That’s because when you configure it to a decent setup, it ends up costing nearly as much as a last-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
25 minutes ago at 06:35 am
The lineup is a bit of a mess at the moment.

13 Macbook pro (with Touch Bar)
13 MacBook air
14 MacBook pro
15 MacBook Air
16 MacBook pro
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
markfc Avatar
markfc
26 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Crazy expensive for what it is. Was going to replace my Mid 2015 15" MacBook Pro till I found out it can only handle 1 external display. ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moulderine Avatar
moulderine
25 minutes ago at 06:36 am
I was (and still am) very interested but M2 chip way too close in performance to M1 and with M3 around the corner was a no-go.

Will either get the M3 pros or finally upgrade with the M3 air.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TallManNY Avatar
TallManNY
13 minutes ago at 06:48 am

With rumors of the M3 forthcoming to the Air, I assume most people are choosing to wait since it’s unlikely Apple will only update the 13” model with the newest processor.
No. The high level laptop market is still fighting the existence of a bunch of nice laptops bought in 2020 and 2021 for work from home plus the massive downsizing of tech companies here in 2022 and 2023 (many of which were using Apple products and now have 1,000 of extra Mac set ups with no employees to use the stuff). Someone made a projection that didn't take these factors into account and now they are wrong. That is all to see here.

But yes there is only modest performance increases between M1 and M2. It doesn't really matter though. If you have an M1 machine right now, then you bought it in November 2020 at the earliest. So the oldest M1 machine out there is not yet three years old. There should be no expectation that those owners are buying a replacement in 2023.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

