15-Inch MacBook Air Demand Reportedly 'Weaker Than Expected' So Far
Initial customer demand for the new 15-inch MacBook Air has been "weaker than expected," according to a DigiTimes report citing sources within Apple's supply chain. The report claims that 15-inch MacBook Air shipment volume in July has been 50% less than originally estimated amid a broader downturn in the notebook market.
As a result of this "poor start," the report claims that some Apple suppliers have requested a reduction in 15-inch MacBook Air shipments.
Launched at WWDC last month, the 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 and has the same design and M2 chip as the 13-inch model, but with a larger display and two extra speakers. It is the first time that Apple has offered a 15-inch display for the MacBook Air, which was previously only available in 13-inch and discontinued 11-inch size options.
It's unclear if 15-inch MacBook Air demand has met Apple's own internal expectations so far. Apple is set to report its third quarter earnings results on August 3, and it may share some comments about the laptop then. Other new Macs launched during the quarter included spec-bumped Mac Studio and Mac Pro models.
The report claims that the MacBook supply chain can look forward to the "upcoming announcement" of a new MacBook Pro, without providing any additional details. The publication previously claimed that Apple plans to release a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip later this year. The M3 chip is widely expected to be fabricated with TSMC's 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements compared to the 5nm-based M2 chip in the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Popular Stories
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action.
What is My Photo Stream?
Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
The Mac mini and high-end MacBook Pro will not be among the first wave of Macs to launch with the M3 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that he believes "it's a sure thing that an M3 version of the Mac mini is eventually coming," but it is not imminent or far into development. As such, he claims that the ...
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes.
The macOS Ventura 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the...
Apple is "considering" raising the price for both Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to Bloomberg.
Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple plans to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
This isn't the first time...
Apple today released iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that first came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.5, an update that brought minor changes to Apple News.
iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings >...
Apple has asked its suppliers to develop "bezelless" OLED display panels for future iPhone models, The Elec reports.
iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy model with thinner bezels compared to an iPhone 14 Pro Max, via Unbox Therapy. Apple apparently asked Samsung and LG Display to develop the new OLED display panels, intending to implement them while maintaining the iPhone's current design, in contrast to ...
Apple today released tvOS 16.6, the sixth notable update to the tvOS 16 operating system that initially came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, tvOS 16.6 comes over a month after the launch of tvOS 16.5.
tvOS 16.6 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System > Software Update. If you have automatic software updates turned on, ...
Top Rated Comments
13 Macbook pro (with Touch Bar)
13 MacBook air
14 MacBook pro
15 MacBook Air
16 MacBook pro
Will either get the M3 pros or finally upgrade with the M3 air.
But yes there is only modest performance increases between M1 and M2. It doesn't really matter though. If you have an M1 machine right now, then you bought it in November 2020 at the earliest. So the oldest M1 machine out there is not yet three years old. There should be no expectation that those owners are buying a replacement in 2023.