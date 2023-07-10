Apple to Announce Q3 2023 Earnings on August 3 Following New Macs

Apple has announced that it will report its earnings results for the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year on Thursday, August 3. The report will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will discuss the results on a conference call with analysts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live audio stream of the call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be available later in the day for replay.

Apple launched three new Macs in the quarter, which ran from April 2 through July 1, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated Mac Studio, and an updated Mac Pro. The quarter also saw the launch of the Apple Card savings account for U.S. residents.

Apple has not provided formal revenue guidance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but analysts currently expect the company to report revenue of around $81.5 billion this quarter on average, according to Yahoo Finance. This would be a decline of around 2% compared to the $83 billion revenue the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Maestri provided the following commentary on Apple's earnings call last quarter:

We expect our June quarter year-over-year revenue performance to be similar to the March quarter, assuming that the macroeconomic outlook does not worsen from what we are projecting today for the current quarter.

AAPL is trading at around $188 as of writing, as shares approach a 52-week high of $194.48.