Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system that was released in October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes.

Ventura Macs Feature Blue

The ‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌ 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5 introduces important bug fixes and security updates. Apple recommends that all users install the software.

There are no notable feature changes or standout bug fixes in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5, and work on the operating system is wrapping up. Apple is shifting its focus to macOS Sonoma, the next-generation version of macOS that's coming this fall.

usersince86 Avatar
usersince86
22 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Early adopters, please install and post any issues to those of us who are a little slower.

:)
tywebb13 Avatar
tywebb13
16 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Same build number as RC which is 22G74
Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
15 minutes ago at 10:31 am

Early adopters, please install and post any issues to those of us who are a little slower.

:)
Not really sure at this stage there are many issues - when an OS passes .4 - things tend to be bug fixes, security fixes and some small performance improvements.

Still.... who's to say :)

I usually refrain from major updates until early adopters jump in, but from .4 onwards I tend to do the updates without waiting.
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
13 minutes ago at 10:33 am



There are no notable feature changes or standout bug fixes in macOS Ventura 13.5, and work on the operating system is wrapping up.
Well…
https://www.macrumors.com/2023/07/12/macos-13-5-fixes-ipod-shuffle-syncing-issue/
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
12 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Yeah. I’ve seriously holding out on Ventura and serious FOMO. i’m still on latest version (before today) of OS 12 Monterey. Depending on the responces on 13.5 I may FINNALY upgrade
