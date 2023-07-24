Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.5, the fifth major update to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system that was released in October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 comes a month after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.4, an update that brought minor features to the Apple News app and bug fixes.

The ‌‌‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌‌‌ 13.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5 introduces important bug fixes and security updates. Apple recommends that all users install the software.

There are no notable feature changes or standout bug fixes in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5, and work on the operating system is wrapping up. Apple is shifting its focus to macOS Sonoma, the next-generation version of macOS that's coming this fall.