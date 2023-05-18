Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.4 With Bug Fixes and Sports Updates for Apple News
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.4, the fourth major update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. macOS Ventura 13.4 comes six weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.3, an update that introduced new emoji.
The macOS Ventura 13.4 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.
There are several bug fixes in the update, with Apple addressing problems with Auto Unlock with Apple Watch, Bluetooth keyboards, Screen Time, and VoiceOver. The update also adds a Sports feed in the sidebar of the Apple News app, and it introduces the simplified beta installation method that was first introduced in iOS 16.4. With the update, developers and public beta testers enrolled in Apple's respective programs can toggle on beta updates from System Settings on the Mac, without the need to install a profile. An Apple ID associated with a public beta account or a developer account is required to turn on beta updates.
Apple's full notes for the update are below.
macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow
- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games
- Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac
- Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting
- Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages
- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
macOS 13.4 Ventura could be one of the last updates to the macOS Ventura operating system as Apple transitions to development on macOS 14. macOS 14 is set to be unveiled at WWDC in June.
Popular Stories
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March.
"The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9.
iOS...
Recent reports have converged on the belief that Apple will show off its long-rumored AR/VR headset at WWDC in June, and now Ming-Chi Kuo's latest predictions also align with the rumors, with the industry analyst claiming that the announcement is "highly likely" and the company is "well prepared" for the unveiling.
Concept render by Marcus Kane Previously, Kuo said Apple had pushed back...
The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be facing substantial price hikes upon their launch later this year, according to recent reports.
According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that...
Apple today previewed a wide range of new accessibility features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are set to arrive later this year.
Apple says that the "new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year," which strongly suggests that they will be part of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The new operating systems are expected to be previewed...
Microsoft today announced it has completed its rollout of iPhone support for its Phone Link app on Windows 11, as spotted by The Verge.
With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications directly on their PC. Notably, this means Windows 11 technically supports...
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.
In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light...
The Wall Street Journal on Friday outlined what to expect from Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset project, corroborating several details previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information's Wayne Ma.
Apple headset mockup by designer Ian Zelbo The report indicates that Apple plans to unveil the headset at WWDC in June, and says many sessions at the conference will be related to ...
Apple has not notably tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger display sizes than the iPhone 14 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.
According to researcher Unknownz21, the iPhone 16 Pro (D93 in Apple's internal documentation) will feature ...
Top Rated Comments
happy to be wrong.