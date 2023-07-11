Apple Card Promo Offers New Users 10% Cash Back on App Store Purchases

Apple this week launched a new Apple Card promotion that will provide customers who sign up for an Apple Card 10 percent Daily Cash back on App Store purchases during the first six months of card ownership.



The deal is only available to new ‌Apple Card‌ owners approved for an account between 7/11/23 and 7/25/23. After signing up, ‌Apple Card‌ users will get a total of 10 percent Daily Cash back on ‌App Store‌ purchases and other Apple services. Qualifying services include Apple Arcade, Apple Books, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple One, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, iCloud, and AppleCare+.

Daily Cash back will be increased for up to $1,000 in total qualifying purchases, for $100 in maximum cash back. The ‌Apple Card‌ must be associated with the Apple ID used to make the ‌App Store‌ or Apple service purchase, and all digital Apple accounts must also have a zero balance as the ‌Apple Card‌ can't supersede digital credits and gift cards. More information can be found on the Apple Card website.

Apple frequently runs promotions that offer new ‌Apple Card‌ subscribers extra Daily Cash in order to entice them to sign up for an ‌Apple Card‌. The ‌Apple Card‌ continues to be limited to U.S. users only, and new ‌Apple Card‌ holders will also be eligible to sign up for the accompanying Apple Savings account to earn 4.15 percent interest on Daily Cash and other deposits.