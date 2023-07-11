Apple Card Promo Offers New Users 10% Cash Back on App Store Purchases

by

Apple this week launched a new Apple Card promotion that will provide customers who sign up for an Apple Card 10 percent Daily Cash back on App Store purchases during the first six months of card ownership.

apple card feature2
The deal is only available to new ‌Apple Card‌ owners approved for an account between 7/11/23 and 7/25/23. After signing up, ‌Apple Card‌ users will get a total of 10 percent Daily Cash back on ‌App Store‌ purchases and other Apple services. Qualifying services include Apple Arcade, Apple Books, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple One, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, iCloud, and AppleCare+.

Daily Cash back will be increased for up to $1,000 in total qualifying purchases, for $100 in maximum cash back. The ‌Apple Card‌ must be associated with the Apple ID used to make the ‌App Store‌ or Apple service purchase, and all digital Apple accounts must also have a zero balance as the ‌Apple Card‌ can't supersede digital credits and gift cards. More information can be found on the Apple Card website.


Apple frequently runs promotions that offer new ‌Apple Card‌ subscribers extra Daily Cash in order to entice them to sign up for an ‌Apple Card‌. The ‌Apple Card‌ continues to be limited to U.S. users only, and new ‌Apple Card‌ holders will also be eligible to sign up for the accompanying Apple Savings account to earn 4.15 percent interest on Daily Cash and other deposits.

Tag: Apple Card Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Blue Side and Back 2

iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Come in Blue

Friday July 7, 2023 2:12 pm PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models that are set to be introduced this September will be available in a unique dark blue color that has a gray tone, according to Unknownz21, a source that has provided multiple details on what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones and accurate information on other Apple devices like the Vision Pro. Available in a new titanium material, the blue shade will have...
Read Full Article295 comments
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Releases Rapid Security Response Updates for iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 to Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerability [Updated]

Monday July 10, 2023 10:31 am PDT by
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update. Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit...
Read Full Article152 comments
iOS 17 and iPhones Feature

iOS 17 Public Beta Coming Soon With These 12 New Features

Friday July 7, 2023 11:09 am PDT by
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone. The update is available now in beta for users with an Apple developer account, with $99 per year membership no longer required. For users who prefer to wait for the public beta, Apple said it will be available in July, so it should be coming soon. iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside...
Read Full Article
Rapid Security Response Feature 1

Apple Pulls iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 Rapid Security Response Updates Due to Safari Bug

Monday July 10, 2023 8:39 pm PDT by
Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed. According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not ...
Read Full Article170 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Larger iMac With Around 32-Inch Display Reportedly in Early Testing

Sunday July 9, 2023 8:41 am PDT by
Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said these iMacs are still in early development, so he does not expect them to launch until late 2024 or at some point in 2025 at the earliest. Gurman previously said Apple was developing a larger iMac with over a 30-inch...
Read Full Article267 comments