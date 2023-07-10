Limited-Edition Beats Fit Pro in Collaboration With Fragment Design Now Available

by

Beats has collaborated for a third time with fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara for a monochromatic limited-edition version of Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

https hypebeast
The two new white and black pairs of Beats Fit Pro are available now from Apple, SSENSE, END, and more, and are priced at $199.99.

First released in November 2021, the Beats Fit Pro feature flexible wingtips for a more secure fit in the ear. The fitness-oriented earbuds have a similar design and features as the AirPods Pro, including silicone ear tips, active noise cancellation with a "Transparency" mode, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an H1 chip for one-tap pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices, hands-free "Hey Siri" support, and more.

For more details about the Beats Fit Pro, check out our hands-on coverage from 2021.


Beats and Fujiwara have collaborated on several previous projects, including limited-edition Powerbeats Pro and Beats Flex in a similar design scheme back in 2021.

