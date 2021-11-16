Limited-Edition Beats Flex Launching in Collaboration With Fragment Design

by

Beats today announced the upcoming launch of a new collaboration with fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara for a minimalist limited-edition version of the Beats Flex earbuds.

beats flex fragment table
The new black-on-black Beats Flex will be available starting Thursday, November 18 from Apple and SSENSE and will be priced at $69.99.


Beats Flex is the current entry-level Beats earbud product, featuring two earbuds connected by a neckband wire with inline controls and Bluetooth connectivity to paired devices. Beats Flex initially launched just over a year ago priced at $49.99, with the price increasing to $69.99 about six weeks ago.

beats flex fragment
Beats and Fujiwara have collaborated on several previous projects, including limited-edition Powerbeats Pro in a similar design scheme earlier this year.

Tags: Beats, Beats Flex

Top Rated Comments

MJaP Avatar
MJaP
7 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
I've just been on the SSENSE website, it would appear they told all their models to look miserable and pissed off, seriously they ALL look morose and depressed... like self-entitled teens who wanted an iPhone 13 Pro Max for Christmas and their parents only bought them an iPhone 13 Pro instead and then took a picture of their reaction ☹️

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

Top Stories 85 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Tim Cook on Sideloading, iOS 15.2 Features, Apple Silicon Roadmap, and More

Saturday November 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements. Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Read Full Article99 comments
iphone with usb c port

iPhone X With USB-C Port Sells For $86,001 on eBay

Friday November 12, 2021 3:13 am PST by
Last week, an iPhone X modified with a USB-C port was listed on eBay as "the world's first USB-C iPhone," and now, a few days after intense bidding, the USB-C iPhone has been sold for $86,001. The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely...
Read Full Article169 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature

Rumor: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in Third Quarter of 2022

Friday November 12, 2021 2:21 am PST by
Apple will release second-generation AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, according to a new rumor allegedly based on supply chain sources. AirPods Pro 2 mockup based on rumors Apple is developing second-generation AirPods Pro to follow the AirPods 3, with the new high-end earbuds set to come out in 2022, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and respected Apple...
Read Full Article49 comments