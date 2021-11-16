Limited-Edition Beats Flex Launching in Collaboration With Fragment Design

Beats today announced the upcoming launch of a new collaboration with fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara for a minimalist limited-edition version of the Beats Flex earbuds.



The new black-on-black Beats Flex will be available starting Thursday, November 18 from Apple and SSENSE and will be priced at $69.99.

Beats Flex is the current entry-level Beats earbud product, featuring two earbuds connected by a neckband wire with inline controls and Bluetooth connectivity to paired devices. Beats Flex initially launched just over a year ago priced at $49.99, with the price increasing to $69.99 about six weeks ago.



Beats and Fujiwara have collaborated on several previous projects, including limited-edition Powerbeats Pro in a similar design scheme earlier this year.