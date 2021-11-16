Limited-Edition Beats Flex Launching in Collaboration With Fragment Design

Beats today announced the upcoming launch of a new collaboration with fragment design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara for a minimalist limited-edition version of the Beats Flex earbuds.
The new black-on-black Beats Flex will be available starting Thursday, November 18 from Apple and SSENSE and will be priced at $69.99.
Beats Flex is the current entry-level Beats earbud product, featuring two earbuds connected by a neckband wire with inline controls and Bluetooth connectivity to paired devices. Beats Flex initially launched just over a year ago priced at $49.99, with the price increasing to $69.99 about six weeks ago.
Beats and Fujiwara have collaborated on several previous projects, including limited-edition Powerbeats Pro in a similar design scheme earlier this year.
Apple is continuing to work on its next set of operating system updates, and the new beta of iOS 15.2 seeded to developers and public beta testers this week includes a number of tweaks and improvements.
Tim Cook also spoke at this week's DealBook online summit, addressing some of the recent controversy about whether Apple should be required to allow "sideloading" of apps from outside the App ...
Friday November 12, 2021 3:13 am PST by Sami Fathi
Last week, an iPhone X modified with a USB-C port was listed on eBay as "the world's first USB-C iPhone," and now, a few days after intense bidding, the USB-C iPhone has been sold for $86,001.
The iPhone was modified by Ken Pillonel, a robotics student who shared a video explaining how he did it. Since the video was posted on November 1, it's garnered over 600,000 views and has been widely...
Apple will release second-generation AirPods Pro in the third quarter of 2022, according to a new rumor allegedly based on supply chain sources.
AirPods Pro 2 mockup based on rumors Apple is developing second-generation AirPods Pro to follow the AirPods 3, with the new high-end earbuds set to come out in 2022, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and respected Apple...
