Best Apple Deals of the Week: Early Prime Day Sales Kick Off Alongside Low Prices on AirPods and MacBook Air

We're still a little over a week away from Prime Day, but this week we began tracking some early deals on Amazon products including Fire Tablets, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, and more. Below you'll also find solid deals on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, Anker products, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

Early Prime Day Deals



Last week, Amazon announced the return of Prime Day, which will run this summer from July 11 through July 12. In anticipation of the big deal event, Amazon is already offering a few early Prime Day deals, mainly focusing on Amazon-branded products like Kindles and Fire TVs.

Like previous years, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in Prime Day. If you aren't, you can join Prime and get a free 30-day trial to participate in this year's Prime Day. Anyone who chooses to keep Prime after the free trial will pay $14.99/month or $139/year; students pay $7.49/month or $69/year.



AirPods

Amazon's popular discount on the AirPods Pro 2 is still available as we head into July, with the headphones on sale for $199.00, down from $249.00. We're also now seeing the AirPods Max return to the best price of the year so far at $449.99, down from $549.00.



Anker

Anker opened up new discounts on some of its popular charging and organization accessories this week on Amazon. Highlights include the 12-in-1 Docking Station + Monitor Stand at $37 off, Eufy SmartTrack Card at $10 off, and the PowerHouse 757 Portable Power Station at $500 off. For the full list of items on sale, check out our original post.

MacBooks

Towards the end of the week, we tracked notable $199 discounts on Apple's M1 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro. These sales represent all-time low prices on these notebooks, starting as low as $799.99 for the MacBook Air.

