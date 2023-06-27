Deals: Get AirPods 3 From $149.99 and AirPods Pro 2 for $199 in Latest Sales

Today we're tracking a pair of discounts on AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 offered by Verizon and Amazon, respectively. Verizon's deals do not require you to be a Verizon Wireless customer in order to take advantage of the discounts, and the retailer offers free two-day shipping as well as in-store pick-up for most locations.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00. We very briefly saw a discount on this model to $194.99 back in March, but this rare deal never emerged again and today's deal remains a great second-best price.

Verizon has deals on both of the AirPods 3 models. You can get the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $149.99, down from $169.00, and the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $159.00, down from $179.00. This is about $10 off from the all-time low price on this model of the AirPods 3, but we haven't tracked that price in months and Verizon's deal is a solid second-best option.

