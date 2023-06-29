Deals: Amazon Takes $199 Off M1 MacBook Air and M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Amazon has a few deals on various MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models today, starting at just $799.99 for the M1 MacBook Air. Most of these sales include all-time low prices on these notebooks, and all are in stock and ready to ship out this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M1 MacBook Air

Starting with the 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB), Amazon has all three colors at $799.99, down from $999.00. This matches the previous all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Air, which is a solid option for anyone who needs a computer for basic tasks like checking e-mail and browsing online.

M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro

We're also tracking deals on the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, starting at $1,099.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,299.00. Amazon has both the Silver and Space Gray available at this price, with delivery as soon as June 30 if you order soon.

You can also get the 512GB model of the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. This one is a second-best price, and it's also available for delivery as soon as June 30 for Prime members.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.