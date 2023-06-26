Amazon Kicks Off Early Prime Day Deals With Up to 69% Off Fire Tablets, Echo Devices, and More

Amazon Prime Day doesn't start for another two weeks, but you can already get a few solid discounts on select Amazon products right now. We aren't expecting sales on Apple devices to appear until the week of Prime Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The majority of the deals in this sale are Amazon branded products, including Fire Tablets, Echo speakers, Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, and more. We've collected some of the best devices on sale this week in the list below, but you can find the full list on Amazon.

As with all Prime Day sales, only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of today's deals. If you aren't a member, you can join Prime via a free 30-day trial to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year.



We'll have plenty more Prime Day coverage once the event gets nearer, so be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors front page and social media. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.