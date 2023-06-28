Apple's New Beats Studio Pro Expected to Launch in July With USB-C, Improved Sound, and More

Apple is planning to release new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, according to details shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast "Connected" last week (via Reddit). Hurley said he obtained the details from an anonymous source who previously shared accurate details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds.



Hurley's source claimed that the Studio Pro will be available in four colors, including Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown, and leaked images from @aaronp613 show the headphones will have a very similar design as the Beats Studio3. The headphones are said to feature a USB-C port for charging instead of micro-USB, upgraded microphones, optimized sound profiles, a new carrying case, and support for Android features such as Fast Pair and Find My Device. The headphones will retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, the source added.

Like the Studio Buds+, it is likely that the Studio Pro will also feature improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life.

An early reseller listing indicates that the Studio Pro will retail for around €399 in Europe, which would be the same price as the Studio3. This suggests the headphones will likely cost around $349.95 in the U.S. at launch. The Studio3 are equipped with Apple's W1 chip, but it's unclear which chip the Studio Pro will use.

Evidence of the Studio Pro already emerged in macOS 13.4 code and in an FCC filing in recent weeks, but Beats has yet to officially announce them. The headphones would serve as a long-overdue update to the Studio3, released in 2017. More information should become available closer to the rumored July 19 launch date.