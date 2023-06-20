Apple's Beats Studio Pro Headphones Listed in FCC Database Ahead of Launch

Apple's upcoming Beats Studio Pro headphones today showed up in FCC filings, which means we are getting closer to a potential launch date. Apple has not yet acknowledged the Beats Studio Pro headphones, but they were spotted in the macOS Ventura 13.4 update back in May.



The headphones feature an A2924 model number and an ID of BeatsStudioPro1,1. The Beats Studio Pro will be a new version of the Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones, which are several years old at this point.

Software code suggested that the Beats Studio Pro headphones will be released in collaboration with Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall, who just joined Beats as a "principal design consultant." The design looks to be largely identical to the Beats Studio3 headphones, but Apple will likely add internal improvements to justify the "Pro" moniker.

The headphones could feature an updated Apple-designed chip and additions like with improved Active Noise Cancellation and the addition of a Transparency Mode. Apple also plans to add "Hey Siri" support, a feature that is not available in the current Studio3 headphones.

We are expecting the Beats Studio Pro headphones to be released later this summer, and FCC information usually comes out a few weeks to a month ahead of launch.