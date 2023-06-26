iPhone 15 Pro Case Images Reveal Subtle Design Changes

The iPhone 15 Pro models will feature slightly repositioned power and volume buttons, among other small design changes, according to newly shared images of pre-release accessories.



The images, some of which were posted on Weibo, show that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌'s power and volume buttons will be positioned slightly lower than on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port, replacing the Lightning port on current models, also appears to necessitate a slightly larger bottom cutout.

Most noticeably, the cases accommodate the new mute button that is set to replace the long-standing mute switch above the volume buttons. Since the button does not need to be gripped from the side and slid across like a switch, it appears to require less space and can utilize a smaller cutout.

One of the cases features some kind of insert that is placed over the mute button when the device is in the case, similar to the other buttons on most iPhone cases. The button is also expected to serve as a multi-purpose Apple Watch Ultra-style Action Button, likely allowing users to perform functions like running Shortcuts in addition to activating or de-activating mute.

Another case shared by Twitter user "Majin Bu" may indicate that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ will feature larger camera lenses and a bigger microphone. This accessory also seems to retain allowances for a unified volume rocker, but this design change is no longer expected to arrive this year.

Other design updates rumored for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models include a titanium chassis, slightly curved front and rear edges, slimmer bezels, and a thicker camera array. The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus as usual in the fall.