Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5

Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work with iPhones and iPads that have been updated to iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, according to several users across the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, and Reddit.



The adapter has a USB-A port for connecting a camera, microphone, or other USB-powered accessory to an iPhone or iPad, along with a Lightning port for charging the iPhone or iPad. As of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, however, affected users say the adapter no longer powers any devices connected to both of the ports.

The issue is likely due to a software bug that will need to be addressed in a future iOS version, but the underlying cause is unknown. Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 16.6 to developers today, but the update is likely many weeks away from being released, so an iOS 16.5.1 update might be necessary if the company wishes to fix the bug sooner.

Apple released iOS 16.5 on Thursday following seven weeks of beta testing. The update is a relatively minor one, with additions including a Sports tab in the Apple News app, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper honoring the LGBTQ+ community and culture, and bug fixes related to CarPlay, Screen Time, and Spotlight. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 with bigger changes during its WWDC keynote on June 5.