Apple Releases iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 With Sports Tab in Apple News, Bug Fixes and More
Apple today released iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 16.5 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that brought new emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, and more.
iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users because of demand.
In iOS 16.5, Apple is adding a new Pride wallpaper, a Sports tab in Apple News, and fixes for issues with Spotlight and Screen Time. Apple's release notes are below.
This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
- A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture
- Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow
- My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games
- Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive
- Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content
- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 are likely to be some of the final updates that we get for the iOS 16 operating system as Apple transitions to working on iOS 17. iOS 17 is set to be introduced at WWDC in June.
