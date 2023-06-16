Apple Launches Beats Studio Buds+ in More Countries

Apple this week began selling its new Beats Studio Buds+ in the UK and most other countries, with the exceptions of Brazil, Mexico, and Taiwan, where the earbuds will be available starting mid-August. The earbuds first launched in the U.S. in May.



Key new features of the Studio Buds+ include a transparent design option similar to the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds, up to 36 hours of battery life with the included USB-C charging case, and up to 1.6× as much active noise cancellation as the original Studio Buds that launched in 2021. In the U.S., the earbuds are priced at $169.99.

Studio Buds+ are essentially a sportier alternative to the AirPods Pro, and have a more compact design without "stems" that drop below the ears. Other color options include Black/Gold and Ivory, and ear tip size options include XS, S, M, and L.

Studio Buds+ support features such as one-touch pairing with Apple devices, hands-free "Hey Siri" voice commands, and the Find My app. They also support similar Android features, such as Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and Find My Device. For more details about the earbuds, check out our hands-on coverage from last month.