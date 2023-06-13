AAPL Shares Close at First All-Time Record High Since January 2022

by

Apple shares closed at a new all-time high on Monday, rising 1.6% to finish the regular trading day at $183.79. It was Apple's first closing high since January 2022, barring an intraday record following Apple's Vision Pro unveiling last week.

Apple2TrillionDollars 3D
Apple's stock gain this year has resulted in a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, according to Bloomberg, putting it in range of hitting the $3 trillion valuation it briefly achieved early last year.

"Apple has a roadmap people are comfortable with, it has unbelievable cash flow, and you can't do better than this incredible business model," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services, speaking to Bloomberg. "We're seeing people come back following the bear market, and Apple is just one of the stocks where investors are comfortable owning it whether it goes up or down, because they're confident they'll make money over the long run.”

Going into the second half of 2023, Apple will look to build upon its success with a range of new products, including the upcoming iPhone 15 series, a potentially larger iPad model, the newly updated Mac Studio and Mac Pro, and the new 15-inch MacBook Air.

As for Vision Pro, Apple is playing the long game. Priced at $3,499, the mixed reality headset is not expected to launch until 2024, and will initially only be available in the Unites States, likely in limited quantities. A more affordable version of the headset is expected to arrive in late 2025.

Tag: AAPL

Popular Stories

gmailbeforeandafter

Gmail, Google Docs and Google Sheets Gain Support for 2018 iPad Pro Models

Monday February 4, 2019 1:51 pm PST by
Google today updated its Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Sheets apps for iOS devices, introducing support for the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The update brings an optimized form factor that no longer features distracting black bars at the top and bottom of the display in portrait mode or at the sides in landscape mode. Following the update, the Gmail app takes up the entirety of the...
Read Full Article22 comments
macos monterey

Here Are All the Macs Compatible With macOS Monterey

Monday June 7, 2021 12:17 pm PDT by
macOS Monterey is compatible with many of the Macs that were able to run macOS Big Sur, but it drops support for some older MacBook Air and iMac models from 2013 and 2014. A full compatibility list is below: iMac - Late 2015 and later iMac Pro - 2017 and later MacBook Air - Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro - Early 2015 and later Mac Pro - Late 2013 and later Mac mini -...
Read Full Article250 comments