Apple Store Down Ahead of WWDC Today: New Macs and More Expected

Apple's online store is now down ahead of today's WWDC keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. In addition to previewing its rumored AR/VR headset, Apple is expected to announce a 15-inch MacBook Air and potentially updated Mac Studio models.

Apple routinely takes down its online store prior to launching new hardware, a move that helps to build anticipation. In this case, the store going down is likely primarily related to new Macs, as investment firm Morgan Stanley recently estimated that Apple's headset is still months away from entering mass production and launching.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is rumored to use the M2 chip, while the updated Mac Studio models would likely be available with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

This is the second consecutive year in which Apple's online store has gone down ahead of WWDC. Hardware announcements during last year's keynote included 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models with the then-new M2 chip.

Follow along on MacRumors.com and @MacRumorsLive on Twitter for full coverage of Apple's announcements throughout the day.

Schizoid
20 minutes ago at 04:10 am
Sit back and enjoy it people, highly-paid executives stumbling around with goggles on… it’s going to be pure comedy gold.
retta283
20 minutes ago at 04:11 am
Hopefully today will see an M2 iMac as well, would not be a good sign to see it languish any longer without an update. Not that the M1 is necessarily bad, but it would be nice to not have to wait potentially 3 years between updates like back in the Intel days.

I also wonder if they sneak an M2 iPad Air in there, but probably not quite yet. Maybe M1 MacBook Air gets axed/updated as well.
