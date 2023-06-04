Apple's Annual Back to School Promotion Expected to Begin This Week

Apple's annual Back to School promotion for students will begin this week in the U.S., according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet today, he said the promotion will likely start on Tuesday, after new Macs are announced at WWDC on Monday.



Last year's promotion offered a free Apple gift card worth up to $150 with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, while free AirPods were offered in 2021. The free item is in addition to Apple's standard educational discounts, with students already able to receive between 5% and 10% off most Macs, iPads, and Apple displays.

The promotion is typically available to students attending or accepted to a college or university, faculty and staff at higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others.

The offer will likely launch in Canada at the same time as in the U.S., followed by European and Asian countries a few weeks later.

Apple plans to announce a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip during its WWDC keynote on Monday, according to Gurman. He also indicated that Apple is testing what appears to be new Mac Studio models with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.