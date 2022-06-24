Apple Launches 2022 Back to School Promotion: Up to $150 Gift Card With Mac or iPad

Apple today launched its annual "Back to School" promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year's promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year.



Apple is offering a $100 gift card with the purchase of any iPad Pro model or the fifth-generation iPad Air, or a $150 gift card with the purchase of any MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac. The list of eligible devices includes the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip that became available in stores starting today, and the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip will also be eligible when it launches next month, according to Apple.

The promotion is available to students attending or accepted to a higher-education institution, faculty and staff of higher-education institutions, parents purchasing on behalf of an eligible student, employees of a K-12 institution, and select others.

The promotion will likely launch in select European and Asian countries within the next month.