Apple Teases Dawn of a 'New Era' and Coding 'New Worlds' at WWDC

Apple is overtly teasing the start of "a new era" and the ability to "code new worlds" at WWDC this year, building anticipation around the widely expected announcement of its mixed-reality headset.



A tweet shared by Apple earlier today made the "new era" remark, seemingly leaning into the high expectations surrounding next week's WWDC keynote. The launch of a major new device and operating system, something that has not occurred since the debut of the original Apple Watch in September 2014, would certainly seem to justify the start of a new era for the company.

A new era begins. Join us for #WWDC23 on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T1pDvEzvys — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2023

In a similar move, Apple yesterday published a blog post on the Apple Developer website titled "Code new worlds." The language may hint at developers' ability to create immersive augmented-reality and virtual-reality experiences for Apple's headset.

Neither the "new era" nor "code new worlds" phrases had been used until now, in what seems to be a ramping up of rhetoric around the upcoming keynote event. Apple CEO Tim Cook referred to the "beginning of a new era for iPhone" upon announcing the iPhone 12 in October 2020, but the company seldom makes such bold statements ahead of events, especially for WWDC. Earlier today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he expects the keynote "to be one of Apple's longest ever and easily exceed two hours."