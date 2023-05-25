OpenAI's Official ChatGPT App for iPhone Expands to 40+ Countries

OpenAI this week announced that its official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad is now available in more than 40 countries in addition to the United States. The app first launched in the United States last week, and OpenAI promised that it would expand to more countries in the coming weeks.



As of today, the app can be used in Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the United States.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has long been accessible on the web and has previously been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but the legitimate app gives users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go.

For those unfamiliar with ChatGPT, it is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative artificial intelligence to answer questions and provide advice on all manner of subjects. OpenAI says that ChatGPT can help with all of the following:

Instant answers: Get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Tailored advice: Seek guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages.

Creative inspiration: Generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

Professional input: Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance.

Learning opportunities: Explore new languages, modern history, and more at your own pace.

History is synced across devices, so you can see your ChatGPT interactions both on the web and on iOS devices, and it integrates the Whisper speech recognition system.

The ChatGPT app is free to use, but it does cost $19.99 per month for the ChatGPT Plus service. That is the same price available through the web, with Plus providing availability even when demand is high, faster response times, and priority access to new features such as GPT-4, the more advanced version of ChatGPT.

An OpenAI account is required to use the ChatGPT app, and it can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]