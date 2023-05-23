Apple Releases Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

Apple today released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for select iPad models. The video and music creation apps are rolling out now on the App Store.



Both apps have subscription-based pricing set at $4.99 per month or $49 per year in the U.S. after a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro is compatible with iPad models equipped with the M1 chip or later, and Logic Pro is available for iPad models equipped with the A12 Bionic chip or later. Both apps require iPadOS 16.4 or later.

Apple says the apps are optimized for the iPad's touch-first interface, providing the "ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators."

"Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device," said Apple's announcement from earlier this month. "Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing."

Apple has dedicated Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad pages with more details, and we will have our own hands-on coverage of the apps soon.