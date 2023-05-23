Apple Releases Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad

by

Apple today released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for select iPad models. The video and music creation apps are rolling out now on the App Store.

Apple iPad Final Cut Pro Logic Pro hero feature actual icons
Both apps have subscription-based pricing set at $4.99 per month or $49 per year in the U.S. after a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro is compatible with iPad models equipped with the M1 chip or later, and Logic Pro is available for iPad models equipped with the A12 Bionic chip or later. Both apps require iPadOS 16.4 or later.

Apple says the apps are optimized for the iPad's touch-first interface, providing the "ultimate mobile studio for video and music creators."

"Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device," said Apple's announcement from earlier this month. "Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing."

Apple has dedicated Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad pages with more details, and we will have our own hands-on coverage of the apps soon.

Tags: Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro

Top Rated Comments

crees! Avatar
crees!
17 minutes ago at 08:11 am
It was released tomorrow ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
15 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Yay! Let the creativity begin! Who's ready to test it out?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
15 minutes ago at 08:13 am

It was released tomorrow ?
Tomorrow never dies.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
13 minutes ago at 08:15 am

You know I have it already...
I wish Apple would just make their own Audio Interface already and just call it a day.
They could slap their logo in Teenage Engineering’s interface… double the outrage! :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ratspg Avatar
ratspg
15 minutes ago at 08:14 am

Yay! Let the creativity begin! Who's ready to test it out?
You know I have it already...
I wish Apple would just make their own Audio Interface already and just call it a day. Add some audio focused chips for DSP and latency to the Apple Silicon SoC and have breakout input/output boxes available through thunderbolt/usb4.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Solver Avatar
Solver
13 minutes ago at 08:16 am
The power of a Mac finally in an iPad.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

watchOS 9 header

Apple Releases watchOS 9.5

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 9.5, the fifth major update to the watchOS 9 operating system. watchOS 9.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 9.4. watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to ...
Read Full Article42 comments
Apple Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter

Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5

Friday May 19, 2023 7:28 pm PDT by
Apple's Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work with iPhones and iPads that have been updated to iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, according to several users across the MacRumors Forums, Apple Support Community, and Reddit. The adapter has a USB-A port for connecting a camera, microphone, or other USB-powered accessory to an iPhone or iPad, along with a Lightning port for charging the iPhone ...
Read Full Article168 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

MacBook Supplier Ramping Up Production as 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored to Launch at WWDC

Saturday May 20, 2023 9:00 pm PDT by
Apple supplier Quanta Computer is likely gearing up for new MacBooks, according to research shared by investment firm Morgan Stanley. In a research note on Friday, obtained by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Quanta Computer guided for high single-digit percentage growth in the number of notebooks it assembles in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter....
Read Full Article187 comments
Apple advanced security iMessage Contact Key Verification screen Feature

iOS 16.6 Beta Lays Groundwork for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Friday May 19, 2023 12:13 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 betas that Apple released today appear to include iMessage Contact Key Verification, though it is not yet clear if the feature is functional in the first beta. There is an iMessage Contact Key Verification setting available in the Settings app, but tapping it does not appear to activate any actual feature. It may require additional settings to be on such as...
Read Full Article33 comments
top stories 20may2023

Top Stories: iOS 16.5 Released, Apple Headset Rumors, and More

Saturday May 20, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw a good mix of Apple news and rumors including the release of iOS 16.5 and related software updates, as well as the Beats Studio Buds + earphones and an early announcement of upcoming accessibility features from Apple. On the rumor front, we heard a bit more about what we should expect to see with the iPhone 15 lineup and the M3 family of Mac and iPad chips coming later this...
Read Full Article22 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Apple Likely Filed for 'xrProOS' Trademark Last Week via Shell Company

Sunday May 21, 2023 6:24 pm PDT by
Just a few weeks ahead of WWDC, it appears that Apple continues to secretly apply for trademarks related to its rumored AR/VR headset. Apple headset concept by designer Marcus Kane Delaware-based shell company "Deep Dive LLC" submitted a trademark application for "xrProOS" stylized in Apple's SF Pro font on May 18 in Argentina, Turkey, and the Phillippines, according to online records. The...
Read Full Article125 comments