Apple Ramps Up Hiring of Generative AI Experts

Apple is hiring for at least a dozen new experts in generative artificial intelligence amid rumors that the company is stepping up its work on AI.

The Apple job listings, first spotted by TechCrunch, seek a range of machine learning specialists "passionate about building extraordinary autonomous systems" and began appearing on April 27. The openings are for positions in the Integrated System Experience, Input Experience NLP, Machine Learning R&D, and Technology Development Group.

Some of the roles, such as a Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer, specifically involve work on "visual generative modeling to power applications across computation photography, image and video editing, 3D shape and motion reconstruction, avatar generation, and much more."

Following the launch of an official ChatGPT app for iPhone last week, it emerged that Apple has banned employees from using such utilities due to security concerns and work on its own similar technology. In March, DigiTimes reported that Apple is "re-examining" its work on artificial intelligence. The company is now believed to be testing generative AI concepts that could one day be destined for Siri.

