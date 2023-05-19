Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Rumored to Cost ~$1,500 to Manufacture

by

Apple's mixed-reality headset will cost the company around $1,500 per unit to manufacture, according to a series of reports coming out of Asia (via XRDailyNews).

apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kaneApple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane

The first report from Minsheng Electronics, providing a detailed breakdown of the cost of each component in the headset, showing a total cost of $1,400. Including shipping, the conservative estimate for the bill of materials (BOM) is around $1,600.

The device's most expensive components are the microOLED displays, which come in at $280 to $320. The next most costly parts are the headset's 14 camera modules, costing $160. The device's two chips, presumably referring to the main M-series SoC and a separate dedicated image signal processor, are believed to cost $120 to $140. Assembly is expected to cost $110 to $120. The firm also expects 400,000 to 500,000 headsets to be manufactured toward the end of 2023, with Apple running a 15-day preparation cycle to stock units.

Another report from Wellsenn XR suggests that the headset will carry a total cost of $1,509, while a separate Chinese report citing two other Asian analysis firms claims that the device's BOM comes to around $1,290 or $1,300, excluding shipping. These reports add that mass production will begin in the third quarter of 2023, which runs from July to September, and that the device may be called "Apple Reality Pro."

XR expert Brad Lynch noted on Twitter that this BOM is around double that of the Meta Quest Pro headset. Including packaging, shipping, and marketing, the headset's total cost is likely well below its rumored retail price of $3,000, but with a smaller margin than most other Apple products.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently claimed that Apple originally planned to sell the headset at a loss, but has now elected to sell it at its approximate cost. The device is believed to have cost Apple more than $1 billion per year to develop.

Related Roundup: AR/VR Headset
Related Forum: Apple Glasses, AR and VR

Top Rated Comments

senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
16 minutes ago at 03:59 am
This thing is DOA. Meta has all but given up on VR. Microsoft exited its HoloLens investment as well. Even Google just recently decided to cancel their entire Google Glasses project (remember that?).

Wallstreet investors now see VR as a huge negative on tech stocks. In 2021, releasing this thing would have probably boosted Apple's stock. In 2023, this will drag Apple's stock down.

People refer to the Apple Watch as a device that took a few generations to become popular. But we've had a century of demand for a wearable device on your wrist. The Watch had a huge market. VR has a tiny market in comparison. If Apple doesn't sell enough, I can easily see them canceling the project after 2-3 generations.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
22 minutes ago at 03:54 am
$3000 seems cheap for what it has
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
18 minutes ago at 03:57 am
If these estimates are true, my guesses that it would be under $2000 are wrong. It has to be close to $3000 for Apple to break even.

Depending on features and function, I’m interested in this for an educational setting.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aluminum213 Avatar
Aluminum213
13 minutes ago at 04:03 am
Tim Cook era indeed…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
16 minutes ago at 03:59 am
If the size of the development cost, of 1B$/yr, is accurate, apple is not selling these at cost, they are selling at a massive loss.

But frankly, I’m not sure I believe all the numbers being thrown around.

So much back and forth and contradiction I don’t think anyone outside Apple has a very good overview of the accurate details.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Robert.Walter Avatar
Robert.Walter
13 minutes ago at 04:03 am

This thing is DOA. Meta has all but given up on VR.
Its exactly because meta is run like a cartoon caricature of a kindergarten fiefdom project, I think they are a v poor proxy as to what such tech can do and be useful for. (Similar for google glass.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple accessibility iPad iPhone 14 Pro Max Home Screen

Apple Previews iOS 17 Accessibility Features Ahead of WWDC

Tuesday May 16, 2023 5:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed a wide range of new accessibility features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are set to arrive later this year. Apple says that the "new software features for cognitive, speech, and vision accessibility are coming later this year," which strongly suggests that they will be part of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14. The new operating systems are expected to be previewed...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 14 pro cameras

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Feature Rearranged Camera Layout to Accommodate Periscope Lens

Wednesday May 17, 2023 5:09 am PDT by
Apple is set to rearrange the layout of the rear triple-lens camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max to accommodate the new periscope camera technology that will be exclusive to the larger handset. iPhone 14 Pro camera layout. Arrows indicate swapped lens positions on iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, a periscope lens system will be used for the telephoto camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the...
Read Full Article148 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header 1

iPhone 16 Pro Models to Have Larger 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Display Sizes, Periscope Zoom Lenses

Tuesday May 16, 2023 8:23 am PDT by
Apple has not notably tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the iPhone 12 models in 2020, but that's set to change with the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger display sizes than the iPhone 14 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. According to researcher Unknownz21, the iPhone 16 Pro (D93 in Apple's internal documentation) will feature ...
Read Full Article62 comments
chatgpt for iphone

OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT App for iPhone and iPad

Thursday May 18, 2023 10:56 am PDT by
OpenAI today announced the launch of an official ChatGPT app for the iPhone and the iPad. OpenAI's ChatGPT has been accessible on the web and has been made available on iOS through multiple third-party apps, many of which are little better than scam apps, but this legitimate version will give users a safe way to use ChatGPT on the go. ChatGPT is an AI-based chatbot that uses generative...
Read Full Article111 comments
apple headset underside render by marcus kane

Report: Apple Executives Cautious of Mixed-Reality Headset Amid Compromises

Thursday May 18, 2023 5:19 am PDT by
Key Apple executives including Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, and Johny Srouji have kept their distance from the company's mixed-reality headset throughout its development process amid a series of setbacks and compromises, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane. Apple apparently began developing its headset in 2015, using Samsung's Gear VR and the HTC...
Read Full Article250 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday May 14, 2023 7:44 am PDT by
In a press release introducing a new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch, Apple confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released to the public later this week. The software updates have been in beta testing since late March. "The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple on May 9. iOS...
Read Full Article
whatsapp locked chats

WhatsApp Gains Chat Lock Feature for More Private Conversations

Tuesday May 16, 2023 2:38 am PDT by
WhatsApp is rolling out a new Chat Lock feature that allows users to secure select conversations in their inbox behind a passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication, parent company Meta has announced. In a post on its news page, Meta explained that locked conversations are removed from the regular chat list and hidden in a password-protected folder. Notification previews for any locked...
Read Full Article54 comments
Windows 11 Phone Link iMessage

Microsoft Completes Rollout of Basic iMessage Support on Windows 11

Monday May 15, 2023 1:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft today announced it has completed its rollout of iPhone support for its Phone Link app on Windows 11, as spotted by The Verge. With the Phone Link app for Windows 11 and the Link to Windows app for iOS, iPhone users can make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and view notifications directly on their PC. Notably, this means Windows 11 technically supports...
Read Full Article153 comments