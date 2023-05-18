Apple's Online Store Launches in Vietnam

After announcing last week that it would be launching its online store in Vietnam on May 18, the store has now gone live, opening up direct sales for Apple in a largely untapped market with significant growth potential.



As in other countries, Apple's Vietnam online store offers a full range of Apple products and accessories, with shopping assistance from Apple Specialists, free no-contact delivery, a trade-in program for iPhone sales, free one-on-one online training sessions with certain product purchases, build-to-order Mac options, and multiple payment options.

The store is available in both Vietnamese and English, allowing customers to order a wide range of Apple products on the web.