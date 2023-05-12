Apple's Online Store Expanding to Vietnam Next Week

Apple has announced that its online store will be launching in Vietnam on May 18 at 9 a.m. local time. The store will be available in both Vietnamese and English, allowing customers to order a wide range of Apple products on the web.



"We are honored to have the opportunity to expand in Vietnam, and extremely excited to be able to provide Apple's superior care and support to customers," said Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien, in a computer translated press release.

Apple's online store will be accessible in Vietnam on this page and via the Apple Store app once launched, with free delivery, trade-ins, and more to be available.