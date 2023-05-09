Apple Seeds watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 9.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software update coming two weeks after the launch of the fourth watchOS 9.5 beta. The RC represents the final version of watchOS 9.5 that will be provided to the public.



To install the watchOS 9.5 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.5 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ it is paired with.

watchOS 9.5 adds the simplified beta installation method that was first introduced in iOS 16.4. With the update, developers and public beta testers enrolled in Apple's respective programs can toggle on beta updates from the Software Update section of the Watch app on ‌iPhone‌. An Apple ID associated with either a public beta account or a developer account is required to turn on beta updates.

The update also include bug fixes and the new Pride Celebration watch face that was announced earlier today.